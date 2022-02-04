NTITSB Declares Indian Navigation App ‘Deesha’ as a National Threat

Deesha is a third-party Indian navigation app that can only be downloaded via third-party servers because it is not available on Google Play. Once you download a map of your area, this app, like Google Maps, provides accurate offline navigation. However, the National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTITSB) has issued a warning that the Indian navigation app poses a threat to Pakistan. Consequently, the NTITSB has urged mobile users to avoid using the offline maps smartphone application ‘Deesha’ for road navigation in Pakistan.

Deesha Saves Users’ data without asking for permission

Because it can automatically get access to the host device, stores data, read SMS texts, and access device position without obtaining any permissions from the user, the Indian navigation software app is deemed as a national security threat. It can also remember waypoints, displays exact user locations on the Indian Grid System, and much more. Furthermore, it can also calculate the user’s location even if the gadget doesn’t have access to the internet.

NTITSB Advice:

The National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board advised users not to turn off Google Play Protect in any case because it detects suspicious-looking apps on a user’s mobile device and sends out alerts. It was also suggested that mobile users should avoid clicking on URLs that promise odd services or features, such as “WhatsApp offers of free airline tickets,” which are usually attempts to steal personal information. Two malware programs on an Android-based platform that emerged in India were spying on the Pakistani military, according to a cybersecurity firm based in the United States.

