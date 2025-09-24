Nubia A36 Launches in Pakistan With ‘PriceKamFeatureZyada’ Promise

Nubia has officially launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the nubia A36, in Pakistan, bringing a sleek design, immersive display, and advanced AI-powered features at just PKR 18,999. With the tagline “PriceKamFeatureZyada”, the device positions itself as an affordable handset that doesn’t compromise on premium experience.

Sleek Design, Large Display

The nubia A36 stands out with its slim body and stylish finish, available in two attractive, colors Titanium Gold and Aqua Green. Its 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures smoother scrolling and gaming, while 500-nit brightness makes outdoor visibility easier. Nubia has also reduced the bezel area by 7.41%, offering users a higher screen-to-body ratio for more immersive visuals.

Connectivity Beyond the Ordinary

One of the most unique selling points is nubia LinkFree, a feature that allows free Bluetooth calling and messaging within short-to-mid ranges. Combined with 4.5G network support, the phone ensures seamless video streaming, fast downloads, and reliable connectivity.

Battery Power That Lasts

At the core of the device is a 5000mAh long-lasting battery, enhanced with smart power-saving technology and tested for over 800 charge cycles, ensuring durability for daily heavy use.

AI Assistant on the Go

The A36 also comes pre-installed with Gemini App, an AI-powered assistant designed to help users with writing, brainstorming, productivity, and even image generation, a feature rarely found at this price point.

Extra Features for Everyday Use

The phone is equipped with 13MP AI dual cameras, Live Island 2.0 notifications, quick and secure face unlock, and 12GB dynamic RAM (4+8GB) for smoother multitasking.

Price

With its launch campaign emphasizing “PriceKamFeatureZyada”, Nubia is aiming to capture consumers who want flagship-style features at nearly half the price.

Priced at PKR 18,999, the nubia A36 delivers a set of features typically expected from higher-end devices, making it a strong contender in Pakistan’s competitive mid-range smartphone market.

With its combination of premium design, advanced AI features, and long-lasting battery, the nubia A36 clearly offers exceptional value for its price. Whether you’re a student, gamer, or professional, this device promises a seamless and stylish smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

