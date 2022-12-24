Nubia Confirms Some Specs Of Red Magic 8 Pro

Advertisement

Nubia is all set to launch another handset, Red Magic 8 Pro on December 26. The smartphone was actually scheduled for launch on December 16. However, the launch got postponed for unknown reasons. We have been getting rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated handset by the company for many weeks. Recently, the company confirmed some details regarding the upcoming phone and more specifically its battery. Let’s dig into it.

Here’s What We Know So Far Regarding Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro

A few days back, a couple of teaser photos surfaced on Weibo revealing that the upcoming gaming-oriented smartphone will boast a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Together with this, it will support charging at up to 165W rates. It clearly means that a full charge will take less than a quarter of an hour. Isn’t it amazing?

The nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is tipped to have an 8C battery. It means that there will eight separate cells for safety and efficiency. Moreover, it will be charged with three different outputs simultaneously in order to protect the device. According to the ZTE-owned brand, the smartphone will charge from 0 to 100% in just 14 minutes with the proprietary 165W charger and USB-C to USB-C cable. It seems quite great for a gaming handset.

The teasers also mention 47-hour battery life, however, that isn’t saying much without a specific usage pattern. The latest Red Magic flagship available right now, the 7S Pro, was already doing great though. Red Magic 8 Pro is expected to be even better than this. So, we expect something really good from the ZTE-owned company. Only a few days are left in its launch. Let’s wait and watch what comes next.

