nubia has officially entered the book-style foldable market. The company has launched the nubia Fold, its first large foldable phone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It was recently listed on the Japanese telecom operator Y!mobile, revealing the full specs, features, and price. The phone will launch in Japan on December 4, and more markets are expected to follow in 2026.

The nubia Fold looks modern and premium. It comes with two displays. The main screen is 8 inches and offers a resolution of 2,480 x 2,200 pixels. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling smooth. The cover screen is 6.5 inches, with a resolution of 2,748 x 1,172 pixels, and it also supports 120Hz. Both displays promise bright colors and a fluid user experience. The main screen also supports split-view modes for apps, allowing users to multitask with ease.

nubia Fold Launches with Snapdragon 8 Elite and a Big 6,560mAh Battery

The design is slim for a foldable. When the device is open, it measures 144 x 160 x 5.4 mm. When folded, it becomes 11.1 mm thick. The phone weighs 249 grams, which is fairly light for a book-style folding phone.

Inside, the nubia Fold is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This is last year’s flagship processor, but it is still strong enough for gaming, multitasking, and heavy apps. It comes with 12GB of RAM, which helps with smooth performance. The phone also includes 256GB of storage, which is sufficient for most users. On the software side, the device runs Android 15, offering new features and improved security.

The phone has an IP54 rating, giving it protection against dust and light splashes. This is also helpful for users who want a phone that can survive everyday conditions.

The camera setup is also impressive. On the back, the nubia Fold comes with a 50MP main camera. It is paired with a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP macro lens. This combination allows users to capture landscapes, close-ups, and regular photos with good detail. The phone also has two 20MP selfie cameras. One is placed on the main display, and the other is on the cover screen. This makes it easy to take selfies with either screen.

One of the biggest highlights is the battery. The nubia Fold includes a 6,560mAh battery, which is quite large for a foldable phone. It supports 55W fast charging, helping users recharge quickly.

The Nubia Fold comes in a single black colour. It is priced at JPY 178,560, which is about $1,145. This makes it more affordable than many other foldable phones on the market. Still, it is not affordable for many of the users.

With its strong specs, large battery, and premium design, the nubia Fold is shaping up to be a competitive option in the foldable segment. More details on global availability are expected in 2026.