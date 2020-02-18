The companies are striving hard to bring innovation in smartphones. The smartphones with 12 GB of RAM has been announced. Now it is moving to 16GB. Nubia CEO Ni Fei has revealed the teaser about the company’s upcoming flagship Red Magic 5G phone and he has confirmed that it will Come with 16GB RAM. He has also confirmed in the previous teasers that it will be a 5G phone.

Nubia Red Magic 5G will Come with 16GB RAM

Furthermore, the new leak has revealed some key specs of the phone as well. The leaked image has revealed that it will feature Snapdragon 865 chipset alongside the X55 modem for its 5G connectivity. Moreover, it will come with 256GB storage. As it is a gaming phone, it is for sure that it will come with the latest Android 10 out of the box.

Previously, the company has officially confirmed that the phone will come with 144Hz max refresh rate, as well as other options like 90 Hz and 120 Hz.

Because of the cancellation of MWC 2020, the launch date of the phone is not confirmed yet. But hopefully, it will be available in the coming month. Stay tuned for more updates.