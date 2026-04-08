nubia V80 Pro: The Pro-Design Smart Choice Hits the Pakistani Market!

Following the nationwide debut of the nubia V80 Series, nubia (Powered by ZTE) is officially rolling out the next phase of its launch with the market release of the nubia V80 Pro.

While the ultra-rugged nubia V80 Max was built for extreme durability, the V80 Pro is designed for users seeking a sleek, Pro-level experience. It stands as the “Smart Choice” for those who want a flagship-inspired look and intelligent performance in one high-value package.

Pro Design: Flagship-Inspired Aesthetics

The nubia V80 Pro introduces an Upgraded Rounded Corner design, moving away from the standard feel of traditional devices. This Pro-inspired silhouette provides an ergonomic, comfortable grip that feels natural in the hand, making it a stylish and practical choice for daily use.

Pro Visuals and AI Intelligence:

The V80 Pro is equipped with a high-quality 6.75-inch High-Res Display featuring a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 1000nits, the screen remains clear even under direct sunlight.

To boost efficiency, nubia has added a dedicated physical AI Button. This feature allows users to activate One-tap AI Memory optimization, instantly clearing background tasks and ensuring a smooth, responsive experience throughout the day.

Performance Built for More

Under the hood, the nubia V80 Pro is a powerhouse designed for effortless multitasking:

Massive Storage: 256GB internal storage paired with up to 20GB Dynamic RAM (8GB+12GB).

Powerful Processing: An Octa-core up to 2.2GHz processor ensures consistent performance across gaming and productivity apps.

Smart Connectivity: Featuring the innovative nubia Linkfree technology, allowing for off-grid communication even in areas with weak signals.

Capture the Moment with AI

The device features a capable 50MP AI Camera equipped with Gesture Snap technology. This allows users to capture high-quality, social media-ready shots with a simple hand motion, making photography both fun and effortless.

Pricing and Availability

The nubia V80 Pro is officially available nationwide starting today. Joining the V80 Max (priced at PKR 39,999), the V80 Pro enters the market at an unbeatable value of PKR 44,999.

With its Pro design, advanced AI features, and massive storage, the V80 Pro is the ultimate upgrade for the Pakistani consumer.

Also Read: The Ultimate Smartphone Lineup Has Arrived: nubia Officially Launches the V80 Series in Pakistan!