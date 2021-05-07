ZTE fans, this news is for you. ZTE Nubia Z30 Pro will arrive on May 20. This news was announced by Mr. Ni Fei, VP Nubia. The company has not unveiled the specifications of the Z30 pro yet, however, Ni Fei has announced that it will be the first smartphone to come with professional SLR functions.

The back panel of Z30 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup and will support 100x hybrid zoom. The text in the camera island reveals that the primary camera will be joined by Ultrawide and telephoto units. It means it is one of the best devices for photography lovers and specifically for content creators who have to record videos to be posted on social media platforms.

Nubia Z30 Pro is the First Smartphone to Feature Professional SLR Functions

The company will also introduce Z30 on May 20. We know a lot about Z30, thanks to the renders and leaked features. The device will have a curved notch-less screen and the latest under-display selfie camera. While these features belong to Z30, we can easily guess that the specifications of the flagship Z30 Pro will be outclassed.

It should also be mentioned that these are just leaked specifications and the company has not announced or confirmed anything regarding it. The official launch is still some weeks ahead so let’s see whether the company tells us some more details regarding the device or not.

