Nubia Z70 Ultra Stuns Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite & Innovative Features

Nubia Z70 Ultra has made a splash ahead of its official launch, delivering record-breaking benchmarks and teasing cutting-edge features. The highly anticipated handset recently appeared on Geekbench with model number “NX736J”, achieving an outstanding 3203 single-core and 10260 multi-core score on the benchmarking site. The Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flagship boasts 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Android 15. The phone promises a blazing-fast experience straight out of the box.

Anticipated Nubia Z70 Ultra Specs

The Z70 Ultra boasts a revamped camera layout. The primary camera sits at the top-left corner, while the ultra-wide lens replaces the former telephoto position. The periscope telephoto lens is quite slim but delivers a stunning 100x digital zoom for photography enthusiasts.

The Z70 Ultra comes with an immersive 6.85-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it boasts a jaw-dropping 2000 nits peak brightness. With ultra-thin 1.25mm bezels and 430 PPI pixel density, the handset promises an edge-to-edge cinematic experience. The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring water and dust resistance. Moreover, the handset features an Independent Pixel Driver and AI Transparency Algorithm 7.0 for light transmittance optimization.

Beyond the hardware, Nubia is making waves with its AI-powered tools. The Z70 Ultra introduces time management aids, keyboard-free interaction, and a groundbreaking real-time translation feature for WeChat calls, making communication easier than ever. Furthermore, Z70 Ultra teases futuristic connectivity with “vehicle-machine interaction” and advanced algorithms inspired by tech giants like Tesla.

There have been no official words about the cooling system yet, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip’s optimization hints at thermal management improvements. Combined with UFS 4.0 storage, the upcoming Ultra variant is poised to excel in high-performance scenarios, from gaming to multitasking. It is shaping up to be a game-changer in the smartphone market. What do you think?

