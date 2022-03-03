Pakistan’s 3G and 4G user count have reached a new high of 109.72M

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the number of 3G and 4G user in Pakistan increased by 1.52 million from 107.68 million in December 2021 to 109.72 million in January 2022. (PTA).

Pakistan’s 3G and 4G user base climbed by 1.8 million to 190.51 million at the end of January 2022, up from 188.71 million at the end of December 2021.

The cellular mobile teledensity grew from 85.94 percent in December 2021 to 86.71 percent in January 2022. By the end of January, the overall teledensity had risen from 87.08 percent to 87.85 percent.

By the end of January, the monthly penetration of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) was 49.94 percent, up from 49.04 percent at the end of December.

Rise and fall of 3G and 4G users by Cellular companies of Pakistan

Jazz’s overall count for 3G customers remained at 6.712 million by end January compared to 6.809 million by end December, marking a fall of 0.097 million.

The number of Jazz 4G users increased from 34.750 million at the end of December to 35.324 million at the end of January.

Zong’s 3G customers fell from 3.650 million at the end of December to 3.561 million at the end of January, while 4G users increased from 26.389 million at the end of December to 26.953 million at the end of January.

Telenor’s 3G users fell from 4.090 million at the end of December to 3.994 million at the end of January. By the end of January, the number of 4G customers had risen from 19.824 million to 20.385 million.

By the end of January, there were 3.877 million Ufone 3G users, up from 3.871 million at the end of December. Ufone’s 4G customers climbed from 7.112 million at the end of December to 7.653 million at the end of January.