Number Of Threads Users Dropped Insanely In Just A Week

It would not be wrong to say that Threads experienced the best start of any app to date with 100 million downloads in the first five days after its launch earlier this month. However, the bad piece of news for the app developers is that the road ahead seems to be a rocky one. The latest data shows that Threads active users have halved in a week. It is a massive downfall indeed.

Why Is The Number of Threads Users Dropping?

According to research by analytics firm SimilarWeb:

“July 7 was the best day for the app. A couple of days after launch, Twitter-like app surged to more than 49 million daily active users on Android globally, however, by July 14 the figure had already fallen by nearly half to 23.6 million. “

Reports further claim that threads users in the U.S. have also been less engaging with the app. The peak usage was at 21 minutes on July 7, dipping to 6 minutes on July 14. No doubt, its best day was July 7, just two days after launch, however, the number of daily active users started to steadily decline from there. Similarweb claims that the total daily minutes of use has also fallen from 21 minutes to 6 minutes in a couple of days.