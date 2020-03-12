NUST Develops Cheaper Corona Virus Screening Kits

Corona Virus is the most widely spread disease initiated from China and spread to more than 100 countries. Pakistani government is trying to incorporate certain measure to fight this deadly disease. In such circumstances, Nust has developed a cheaper corona virus screening kits. This kit is quarter the price of that imported and can effectively help in screening of patients that are suspected of COVID-19. This new was revealed by Fawad Chauhdary, Minister for science and technology.

Local Corona Virus Screening Kits are Quarterly Priced to Those Imported

Mr Fawad, while addressing the participants pf Global Development Workshops organized by the UK-Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN), told that the price of this local kit is PKR 2,000 as compared to PKR 8000 kit that is being imported.

Fawad Chaudhry revealed that Pakistan has prepared a cheaper kit for corona detection, making it conveniently affordable to detect devastating Covid-19 virus in Pakistan. (Kit by NUST ll cost 2000 Rs instead of imported kit that costs 8000 Rs) https://t.co/u01H4WPItx — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 9, 2020

While praising the generation, he also revealed that COMSATS has developed artificial skin which will be marketed at commercial level. He also told that the budget of MoST was increased by 600 percent in last budget and this time government has decided to increase it by 1300 percent.

Fawad Chaudhary announced that government is planning to introduce electric buses as well which will reduce the transportation in Pakistan.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Multinational Shuts Workplace For a While