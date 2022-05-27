Nutshell CEO wins Global Visionary Award

The BSV Blockchain Association presented Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder and CEO of Nutshell Group and Founder of Corporate Pakistan Group, with the “Global Visionary Award for Global Connectivity of Businesses and Communities” at a convention in Dubai.

He is the first Pakistani businessman to receive this honour at the Global Blockchain Convention, which serves as a global showcase for new blockchain innovations, major ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats with global blockchain leaders.

“Blockchain technology is one dimension of the overall knowledge economy providing a promising future for different domains, such as the real estate industry, the Internet of Things (IoT), supply chain management (SCM), healthcare industry, and financial services industry,” Mr. Ahsan said in his keynote speech on “New Technologies, New Futures for Nations.”

Speaking at the event and winning Global Visionary Award, Ahsan stated that receiving worldwide recognition from such a distinguished forum was a great honor for Pakistan and Pakistani businesspeople.

In order to maintain Pakistan on par with global dynamics, he advised fellow Pakistanis to seek inventive, new trends of developing business and investment prospects. We’re already on the right track, he remarked. Pakistan had increased its rating in the Global Innovation Index from 137th in 2013 to 99th in 2021, indicating that it was performing well in the domain of knowledge and technology output among regional countries.