NVIDIA and MediaTek Delay Arm-Based N1X AI PC Processor to 2026

NVIDIA and MediaTek have pushed back the launch of their highly anticipated Arm-based N1X AI PC processor to Q1 2026. The chip was originally set to debut in Q3 2025. But technical problems, Microsoft’s software delays, and slowing notebook sales have now forced both companies to change course.

Three Major Roadblocks

The delay is driven by three key issues:

A serious flaw in the chip’s silicon that needs a full redesign. Delays in Microsoft’s Windows on Arm rollout. Weak demand for new laptops, especially at the high end.

NVIDIA’s Big Move Into AI PCs Hits Trouble

The N1X chip was part of NVIDIA’s big bet on AI PCs. Built on Arm architecture and designed with MediaTek, it was meant to rival Apple’s M-series and AMD’s Strix Halo. The chip was planned for high-performance consumer and business laptops, including new Alienware gaming notebooks.

Things started going off track in May when NVIDIA skipped its expected launch event at Computex 2025. That sparked speculation about technical issues, which recent reports have confirmed. Engineers discovered major defects in the N1X silicon, forcing them to rework the entire chip design.

Microsoft’s Windows on Arm Delayed

At the same time, Microsoft is behind schedule with its Windows on Arm update. The new version was supposed to improve AI features and boost performance for Arm-based devices. But that rollout is now delayed.

Without strong OS support, even the best AI hardware can fall flat. Devices like the N1X need a smooth blend of CPU power and AI accelerators. Microsoft’s delay makes it harder for NVIDIA to deliver on that promise right now.

Weak Laptop Sales Add to Pressure

The final hit came from the PC market itself. After booming during the pandemic, notebook sales are now dropping, especially for premium models. That has made hardware makers cautious about backing new, unproven platforms.

Even if the chip and OS were ready, OEMs are hesitating to take on a new AI PC ecosystem, particularly one that could be expensive to adopt.

Meanwhile, rivals like AMD are pressing ahead. Its Strix Halo APU, which also includes integrated AI features, is already drawing attention. It’s expected to hit the market in early 2025.

New Launch Target: CES 2026

Insiders say NVIDIA will now aim to reveal the redesigned N1X at CES 2026, with laptops rolling out in Q1 2026. First in line will be Alienware’s next-gen gaming laptops, combining the N1X CPU with integrated GeForce graphics.

This marks a major shift for NVIDIA. The company has long focused on supplying GPUs, but the N1X could make it a full-stack player, offering both CPU and GPU in one platform.

If NVIDIA pulls this off, it could control the entire AI gaming laptop experience. -Industry analyst

What This Means for the AI PC Market

This delay gives AMD and Intel time to strengthen their own AI offerings. Intel is preparing its Lunar Lake chips, while AMD looks to build momentum with Strix Halo.

Still, the N1X remains one of the most ambitious projects in the AI PC race. If it delivers on power, efficiency, and AI performance, it could redefine what’s possible in high-end laptops.

But for now, with hardware redesigns and software delays still in play, that vision will have to wait.

