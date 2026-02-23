Nvidia Investments Shake Up Market as It Buys Intel and Exits Arm

In a move that highlights its growing role not just as an AI chip powerhouse but as a strategic market signaler, Nvidia has quietly deployed roughly $3 billion into under-the-radar tech stocks while fully exiting Arm Holdings.

The fourth-quarter 2025 portfolio shifts reveal more than routine rebalancing. They point to a calculated pivot, one that strengthens Nvidia’s domestic manufacturing alignment, deepens its AI infrastructure strategy, and sends a powerful message to Wall Street about where it sees the next phase of growth.

Intel Becomes Nvidia’s Largest Holding

In a most striking development, Nvidia has initiated a massive 214.8 million-share position in Intel during Q4 2025. That stake now accounts for 60.48% of Nvidia’s disclosed equity portfolio, replacing CoreWeave as its dominant holding.

The size aligns with Nvidia’s previously announced $5 billion investment in Intel’s common stock at $23.28 per share, unveiled in September 2025. Since that announcement, Intel shares have surged more than 44%, suggesting the market views Nvidia’s backing as a validation of Intel’s turnaround narrative.

This is not a passive investment.

Under their partnership, Nvidia will integrate Intel’s CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem into its AI infrastructure platforms. For Nvidia, that means tighter vertical integration across GPUs, CPUs, and data center architecture. For Intel, it offers renewed relevance in the AI arms race.

Strategically, the partnership also provides Nvidia with a U.S.-based manufacturing pathway, an increasingly critical factor amid geopolitical chip tensions and supply chain realignment.

Why Nvidia’s Intel Bet Matters

The AI chip market is no longer just about GPU dominance. It is about complete data center stacks.

By aligning with Intel, Nvidia gains:

Access to x86 CPU infrastructure widely adopted across enterprise systems

Domestic manufacturing diversification

Deeper integration for AI data center platforms

For the broader semiconductor market, this partnership suggests a shift from pure competition to selective collaboration. It also reinforces the trend of ecosystem consolidation in AI hardware.

The Exit From Arm: Closing a Chapter

Nvidia also fully exited its position in Arm Holdings, the U.K.-based chip designer it once attempted to acquire before regulators blocked the deal.

The divestment is symbolically significant.

After years of strategic interest in Arm’s architecture, Nvidia’s exit suggests it no longer sees equity ownership as essential to its long-term AI roadmap. Instead, it appears focused on infrastructure control and scalable AI platforms rather than chip IP dominance through acquisition.

For Arm, Nvidia’s exit may remove overhang concerns tied to competitive influence. For Nvidia, it frees up capital and narrows focus.

What About CoreWeave?

Nvidia did not reduce its CoreWeave holdings, maintaining over 24 million shares. However, the position’s portfolio weight fell sharply, from 86.44% in Q3 2025 to 13.27% in Q4, simply because of the large Intel allocation.

CoreWeave, a cloud infrastructure provider that went public in March 2025, has been one of Nvidia’s most visible AI-aligned bets. Its stock has surged 129% since its IPO.

The unchanged stake suggests continued confidence. But the rebalancing shows Nvidia is diversifying its exposure beyond GPU-dependent cloud infrastructure players.

Market Reaction and Broader Implications

Nvidia shares are up modestly year to date, but the strategic significance of these moves extends beyond short-term stock performance.

Investors track Nvidia’s holdings closely because its capital allocations often signal emerging themes in the AI economy. When Nvidia invests, markets interpret it as a forward-looking thesis.

What This Means for the Market

For semiconductor investors, Nvidia’s portfolio shift may accelerate renewed interest in Intel’s restructuring narrative.

For AI infrastructure companies, it signals intensifying competition and higher expectations.

For Arm and similar IP-centric players, it reflects a recalibration of where value accrues in the AI stack.

Ultimately, Nvidia’s moves show that it is thinking beyond chips. It is positioning itself as an architect of AI-era infrastructure.

The market will now watch whether this alignment with Intel translates into next-generation platforms capable of sustaining Nvidia’s dominance in an increasingly crowded AI hardware landscape. One thing is clear: Nvidia is not just riding the AI wave; it is shaping where the capital flows next.