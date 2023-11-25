Nvidia Sued Over “Stolen Data” From Car Tech Company Valeo

The basic rule for video calls at work is to close any files you don’t want others to see while sharing your screen. Recently, a new lawsuit was filed against NVIDIA. Now, let’s dig into what happened actually. A senior staff member of NVIDIA, Mohammad Moniruzzaman made an error with disastrous consequences while giving an online presentation to a team from his former employer, car technology firm Valeo. However, Valeo claims that he accidentally revealed a file proving stolen tech secrets of the company.

A New Lawsuit Filed Against NVIDIA For Stealing Valeo’s Tech Secrets