Nvidia Sued Over “Stolen Data” From Car Tech Company Valeo
The basic rule for video calls at work is to close any files you don’t want others to see while sharing your screen. Recently, a new lawsuit was filed against NVIDIA. Now, let’s dig into what happened actually. A senior staff member of NVIDIA, Mohammad Moniruzzaman made an error with disastrous consequences while giving an online presentation to a team from his former employer, car technology firm Valeo. However, Valeo claims that he accidentally revealed a file proving stolen tech secrets of the company.
A New Lawsuit Filed Against NVIDIA For Stealing Valeo’s Tech Secrets
According to Valeo, NVIDIA stole the source code behind its parking and driving assistance software. It is pertinent to mention here that Nvidia has been trying to expand into this area for a long time. The complaint alleges:
“So brazen was Mr. Moniruzzaman’s theft as the file path on his screen still reads ValeoDocs suggesting it was a folder specifically containing documents taken from Valeo.”
Valeo claims Mr. Moniruzzaman stole a huge set of data back in 2021 when he was working for the German arm of the French firm. After that, he left to join Nvidia. Nvidia’s lawyers stated in the lawsuit that the tech giant had no idea about Mr. Moniruzzaman having the data.
Valeo claims that Mr. Moniruzzaman minimized the app while giving the slide presentation. However, he was still sharing his screen, showing the file that contained the source code behind its proprietary software. The lawsuit claims:
“Valeo participants on the videoconference call immediately recognized the source code and took a screenshot before Mr. Moniruzzaman was alerted of his error. By then, it was too late to cover his tracks.”
German authorities convicted Mr. Moniruzzaman back in September 2023 for unlawfully carrying the data. Mr. Moniruzzaman did not deny the charge of the crime at any point during the German criminal investigation. As a result, Valeo launched a suit against Nvidia itself.