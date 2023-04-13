Nvidia Unveils GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics card, 1.4x Faster than its Predecessor

Nvidia has unveiled its latest desktop graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4070, which will be available for purchase starting from April 13. Despite being the most affordable card in the 40-series, the RTX 4070 offers impressive features, including the latest Ada Lovelace architecture-based AD104 GPU, 12GB GDDR6X memory with a 192-bit bus, and a 21Gbps speed.
While the RTX 4070 is said to provide the same level of performance as the RTX 3080, it runs at only half the power with a total graphics power of 200W and an average gaming power of 186W. Nvidia has also claimed that the card is 1.4x faster than the 3080 and 2.6x faster than the 2070 Super with frame generation, a feature that neither of these cards supports.
The card boasts 5888 CUDA cores, which can boost up to 2475MHz, and includes the 3rd generation RT cores and 4th generation Tensor cores, enabling features such as DLSS3 frame generation and shader execution reordering.
The RTX 4070 will have a $599 starting price and be sold by Nvidia directly as well as by other board partners including ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC. The new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Bundle with extra OW2 money will be given to customers who buy the RTX 4070 or any other card in the 40-series until May 8, 2023.
