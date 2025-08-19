Nvidia has announced what it calls the biggest launch in GeForce Now RTX history. The game streaming service is now getting RTX 5080-level performance for Ultimate subscribers. This upgrade brings high-end Nvidia RTX 5080 power to the cloud, offering three times the TFLOPS of the PS5 Pro.

For now, only some games will support RTX 5080 mode. Nvidia says more games will be added every week. The good news is that this upgrade comes at no extra cost. The Ultimate subscription will stay at $19.99 per month.

Nvidia Upgrades GeForce Now With RTX 5080 at No Extra Cost

A new feature called Install-to-Play is also being introduced. This could double the GeForce Now library. If developers allow it, users can install games directly on GeForce Now, similar to how they would on a local PC. However, the installation resets each session unless players buy extra storage. Prices start at $2.99 for 200 GB and go up to $7.99 for 1 TB.

Nvidia also wants GeForce Now to feel closer to local PC gaming. A new Cinematic Quality Streaming (CQS) mode promises improved visuals with HDR10, AI video filters, and YUV 4:4:4 chroma subsampling. High refresh rates are also supported: 120 fps at 5K, 240 fps at 1440p, and 360 fps at 1080p. New LG TVs and monitors will be supported too.

To reduce lag, Nvidia is working with Comcast, T-Mobile, and BT on low-latency network technology. The company claims just 30 ms of system latency in games like Overwatch 2 at 360 Hz.

Other updates include support for racing wheels, Steam Deck, and Lenovo Legion Go S. With these upgrades, GeForce Now is moving closer to delivering the experience of a high-end gaming PC—without actually owning one.

