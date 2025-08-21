Official Apple Resellers in Pakistan — Who’s Providing the Best Value?

As Apple products continue to gain traction in Pakistan, consumers face an important decision when choosing where to purchase. With no official Apple retail presence in the country, the responsibility of distribution and after-sales support falls to authorized resellers. Currently, GNext Technologies and Mercantile Pakistan are the only two official Apple resellers, making them the primary channels for genuine devices. Beyond pricing, factors such as warranty coverage, after-sales service quality, distribution reliability, and long-term value are increasingly critical for customers navigating a market dominated by unofficial imports.

So, let’s find out who’s offering the best value among the two official Apple resellers.

GNext Technologies has positioned itself as a global distributor. It operates in around 10 countries worldwide, including several Asian markets, with Pakistan added to its portfolio in 2024.

Mercantile, on the other hand, focuses on a smaller but steady international footprint with operations in three countries, including its long-standing presence in Pakistan since 2019.

Verdict: GNext holds a clear advantage in terms of international scale and reach.

Warranty and Protection

This is where differences become striking.

GNext Shield+ : A two-year warranty programme . It also provides free replacement in the first year for a damaged panel, LCD, or back —a significant feature given the high repair costs. For instance, replacing a panel/display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs around PKR 200,000 .

Mercantile Shield: Also provides a two-year warranty. According to its website, all devices are sold with 12 months of Apple’s official warranty plus 12 months of Mercantile’s own extended coverage. While comprehensive, the scheme does not include specific free replacements for accidental panel damage.

Verdict: GNext wins with stronger accidental damage protection, delivering clear financial value for buyers.

Service Centres

Accessibility is critical for after-sales support.

GNext : Service centres in Lahore and Karachi .

Mercantile: Service centres in Islamabad and Lahore, plus a dedicated online service portal where customers can initiate claims, track progress, and interact with technicians digitally.

Verdict: Mercantile wins here. Its combination of Islamabad coverage and a fully functional web portal provides better accessibility and visibility for customers.

Market Share

Industry sources estimate the current market split as follows:

GNext: ~ 60%

Mercantile: ~40%

That imbalance reflects the pace at which GNext has expanded in Pakistan since 2024.

Verdict: GNext leads the market with a commanding majority share.

Supply Chain Models

How iPhones reach retailers is another point of contrast.

GNext supplies products directly to retailers and dealers . This streamlined structure reduces middlemen and accelerates speed-to-market.

Mercantile primarily supplies to a few large wholesalers, which then distribute down the chain.

Verdict: GNext again wins with a leaner, more efficient supply chain.

Summary Table

Feature GNext Technologies Mercantile Pakistan Presence 10 countries worldwide 3 countries Warranty 2 yrs (Shield+), incl. 1-yr free panel/LCD/back replacement 2 yrs (1 Apple + 1 Mercantile) Service Centres Lahore, Karachi Islamabad, Lahore + online portal Market Share ~60% ~40% Supply Chain Direct to retailers & dealers Via a few main wholesalers Consumer Programmes Shield+ extended coverage iPhone exchange, PTA approval, service portal

Final Assessment

In Pakistan’s premium smartphone market, where the cost of a single screen replacement can rival the price of a mid-range phone, Shield+ is the decisive advantage. Combined with its rapid growth and majority share, GNext emerges as the clear winner among Apple’s official resellers in Pakistan.