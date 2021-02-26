Finally, Vivo has shared a poster of S9 officially. The poster revealed that the vivo S9 with real panled design will be launched on March 3. The upcoming smartphone sports a triple camera setup.

The poster didn’t share any detail about the rear cameras, but it has revealed that the S9 will be featuring a 44MP selfie camera. In the bottom-right corner of the poster, there is also a text, which confirms that the brand will be launched S9e with a 32MP selfie camera. But the company didn’t reveal that when the S9e will be unveiled. Well, we can assume that the smartphone will be launched with the vanilla S9 on March 3.

Official Poster Revealed Vivo S9 Design

The image also shows that the S9 will be available in two colors, but the smartphone’s listing on the company’s official China website has also confirmed that there will also be a third white-colored variant.

At this moment, vivo didn’t share any further details about the specs of the S9 and S9e. According to the previous reports, the regular S9 will be powered by the Dimensity 1100 SoC, while the S9e will have a Dimensity 820 at the helm.

The phone is rumored to come with a 6.40-inch touchscreen display. The Vivo S9 will be running on Android 11 and the powerhouse of the phone is expected to be backed by a 4000mAh battery. The Vivo S9 supports proprietary fast charging. The connectivity options might include Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G and 5G.

