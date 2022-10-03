Okara Woman Commits Suicide After Her Doctored Photos Went Viral

According to the latest news, a woman residing in Okara committed suicide after her obscene photos went viral on social media. She waited for action against those who had uploaded and shared her doctored images on social media and WhatsApp and reportedly ended her life on Sunday.

Okara Woman Commits Suicide After Dreadful Incident

The suspects of the case are allegedly close relatives of the victim. They had edited her pictures to show her in a compromising position. After that, they uploaded the pictures on social media and sent them to her neighbors and relatives on WhatsApp.She filed a complaint to the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 18 and named all the suspects, saying that their actions had made her life ‘almost hell’ and endangered her family.

According to the reports, before uploading the pictures, the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim’s seven-year-old daughter physically and fractured her arms as well. The elders of the family on both sides even tried to resolve the matter instead of reporting it to the police. They even ordered the attackers to pay for the child’s treatment as compensation. However, the suspects in the case violated the agreement and delayed the payment of compensation money. A few days later, the woman, a mother of four, took her own life by swallowing poison and ended her life.

The fact is that inordinate delay and procedural requirements led to her death. The victim was under immense pain and agony, watching her daughter crying inconsolably and facing harsh questions from her husband and close relatives. So, she decided to end her life. Okara DPO Furqan Bilal told that police had arrested three suspects nominated by the victim in her complaint that included the victim’s relatives Taimur, Zeeshan, and a woman Fatima.

Sarfraz Khan Virk, Additional Director of FIA for Cybercrime in Punjab said during the investigation that it was confirmed that the suspects deliberately edited the victim’s pictures to show her a woman of bad character. FIA officials complained of a lack of resources and manpower to vigorously pursue such cases.

