Old Android Devices might face this issue now

Most stable websites will no longer function on android devices with versions previous to 7.1.1 Nougat, according to the report. Here’s what happens here.

Recently, the credential non-profit group Let’s Encrypt announced that its relationship with the IdenTrust certification authority would end on September 1, 2021. This ensures that many stable websites would no longer be compliant with older versions of Android under Layperson’s terms.

This might finish up becoming a problem. 33.8 percent of Android devices run these older variants of the operating system, as Let’s Encrypt notes. When attempting to access several secure websites beginning in 2021, such computers would suffer certificate errors.

So when you’re thinking about resetting your old Android device, it could be a right idea now before it gets outdated.

If you don’t want to upgrade your phone, though, you may still have alternatives. The list of trustworthy root certificates for an Android phone’s integrated browser comes from the operating system, that is out of date on these old devices,” states a post on the website of the company. Firefox is currently unique among browsers, shipping with its own list of trusted root certificates. So anyone who downloads the new update of Firefox, even though their operating system is out of date, gets the advantage of an up-to-date list of trusted certificate authorities.