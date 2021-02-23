OLED Display: Samsung to offer foldable tech to these firms Samsung would offer this foldable technology to Oppo, Xiaomi, and Google...

Apparently, Samsung is working to develop foldable OLED display smartphone for different companies. An in-folding design will feature these panels and Samsung would offer this foldable technology to Oppo, Xiaomi, and Google.

Back in 2019, Google announced that it was investigating foldable phones. However, last year the first details of a foldable Pixel phone. Korean-based news outlet has reported that Samsung Display is making an in-folding Google foldable screen.

The source also announced that Samsung Display was also making Oppo and Xiaomi foldable displays. It is said that the Oppo panel is a clamshell style folding from top to bottom, measuring 7.7 inches unfolded and on the outside with a 1.5-inch to two-inch screen. This will be a main screen considerably wider than the 6.7-inch panel of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Similarly, Xiaomi also planning on moving to folding style and to introduce a foldable smartphone with an 8.03 inch panel. Meanwhile, the outer panel that is being produced by Samsung Display and CSOT would have a resolution of 6.38 inches.

Google also asked the company to create a foldable OLED display of about 7.6 inches in height. Recently, folding displays have been more popular than folding tablets.

The display arm of Samsung is evidently keen for more businesses to enter the market, because this would help it boost display sales and cover solutions for Ultra Thin Glass (UTG).