OLX is one of the famous online marketplaces to buy and sell in Pakistan. People use OLX to buy and sell products as a return OLX demands a little commission. However, many users search for the buyer/seller on OLX but make the deal outside of the platform. In other words, they do not pay commission to the OLX which in return makes a loss to the company. To overcome this situation, OLX Pakistan started taking oaths in the name of Allah from sellers to give a commission to OLX.

OLX Pakistan is Taking Oaths in the Name of Allah from Sellers to Give Commission to OLX

It is worth mentioning here that OLX Pakistan itself has not revealed any information regarding this yet. However, Startup Pakistan has posted an image on the internet claiming that OLX is taking an oath from sellers for the commission.

The leaked image contains a versus from the Surah Nahl and a declaration of the undertaking. In the declaration section, the seller is getting bound to give a 1% commission to OLX within 10 days of the deal. There are also bank account details mentioned at the end of the image. You can have a look at it yourself.

For those who don’t know about OLX, it provides a wide selection of new and used products, including vintage clothes, antique furniture, used books, retro games, electronics, pre-owned cars and studios for rent. It also provides an extensive listing of services and jobs. OLX claims that it is safe and easy to use.

