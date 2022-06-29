On July 4, New Xiaomi Phones are Coming with Incredible Cameras

Xiaomi has announced a large launch event on Monday, July 4, to announce the first phones it has manufactured with Leica. The business made the statement on its Weibo account, indicating that the Xiaomi 12S series will be available on that day.

Xiaomi announced a collaboration with Leica earlier this year, emphasizing the company’s current camera-centric focus. Though Xiaomi’s camera phones haven’t been awful in the past, the business intends to compete more favorably with Apple, Samsung, and Google darlings. In recent years, competitors Vivo and OnePlus have partnered with Zeiss and Hasselblad, with positive results.

Xiaomi focuses on providing the best possible user experience and has always sought to push the boundaries of smartphone photography.” Xiaomi and Leica support each other’s goals and ideas, and they value one other’s advantages and industry. “This collaboration will offer a significant boost to its image strategy,” stated Lei Jun, founder, chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi Group. “During the collaboration, from optical design to aesthetic orientation tuning, both sides’ breakthrough technologies, product philosophies, and image preferences witnessed unparalleled in-depth collision and fusion.

Similar remarks were made by Leica’s CEO, who stated that the firm will help give “excellent image quality, traditional Leica aesthetics, and unconstrained creativity.” Leica previously worked with Huawei on its flagship phones.

The Xiaomi 12S series is likely to be the first fruit of that collaboration, with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra (formerly rumored as the 12 Ultra) serving as the company’s flagship camera phone. It will most likely use a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 6.6-inch 1440p AMOLED display with a steady refresh rate. It’s also believed to have a quad-camera configuration that rivals, if not outperforms, the 11 Ultra. We’re anticipating a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 48-megapixel periscope lens for portraiture and zoom, and a fourth sensor whose specifics are unclear. We’ll learn more about the 12S and 12Pro when the company unveils the phones on Monday.

