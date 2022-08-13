On Pakistan’s 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo Ensures to Continue Satisfying Users by Following GLOCAL Approach vivo promises to continue tackling consumer aspirations successfully with its innovative technology, enhanced customer care service, and local campaigns to become a highly relevant brand in the region.

vivo, a leading global technology brand, has been providing users with new and innovative features to enhance their experience. It has won the hearts of consumers all over Pakistan with cutting-edge technology and advancements in innovation.

GLOCAL Approach

The brand heavily focuses on the mobilization of local resources, stressing “More Local, More Global” business strategies.

In Pakistan, to focus on the local market and cater to its audience more thoroughly, vivo established its local production base staying true to its strategy of making global technology available to the local consumers. By following its Benfen philosophy of doing the right thing, vivo has focused on delivering technologies that enhance consumer lives across all stages.

vivo, in its journey in Pakistan, has launched several initiatives to offer ease and convenience including its service during the lockdown and expansion of online and in-store service for an enhanced customer experience. Thus, vivo is entirely dedicated to delivering the best to the consumers and working hard to address their pain points.

Furthermore, to ensure this at every level, 80% of vivo’s workforce is actively invested in research and development to improve technology and innovation constantly aiming to enhance user experience and lifestyle further.

“Pakistan is a very important market for vivo. Over the course of years, we have successfully tried assimilating vivo as a local smartphone brand that any Pakistani Customer can pridefully own. This was all possible due to the love and support everyone in Pakistan provided us with when we started our operations in the country. On Pakistan’s 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo promises to continue discovering various technological innovations to forge a deeper connection with the local consumers by providing them with the latest technology to enhance the user experience as well as to enrich lives.”, said Eric Kong, CEO at vivo Pakistan.

Since vivo’s inception in Pakistan, the brand has made monumental moves in the country by creating a strong offline network of 9200+ retail stores and 18 exclusive service centers in Pakistan.

Furthermore, vivo has also made proactive efforts to decentralize its customer support services to expand its reach. This move during the pandemic, allowed customers to access the services through WhatsApp.

vivo as a brand also respects and strives to promote and appreciate the local talent, culture, and consumer preferences. The brand has closely worked with many renowned local celebrities to attain a more localized and favorable face. While working and creating more localized content with celebrities such as Babar Azam, Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, the brand has come to realize the deep-rooted notions of culture and traditions that make Pakistan what it is today.

vivo’s intentions continue way beyond just assimilating itself locally. The brand yet again vows to provide innovative products in Pakistan. vivo’s latest products in the region are another serious step in this mission.

The brand has launched several hot-selling products recently in its flagship V and X, which set new benchmarks in the industry. The V23 5G features 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera, supported by the Eye Autofocus algorithm and the Color Changing Fluorite AG Design technology that makes the smartphone change its color when in contact with sunlight.

Another V Series addition, the V23e offers a triple camera setup of a 64MP Night Camera, an 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera to display the best of vivo V23e’s night photography.

On the other hand, the brand’s latest X series launch — the X80 took the market by storm. vivo X80 features a triple setup camera that has a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, a 12MP Portrait Camera and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera. The X80 also has an advanced front camera with 32MP which makes taking selfies a whole new experience.

Moreover, for Pakistani youth, vivo has introduced numerous Y series’ smartphones with amazingly powerful performance at a budget-friendly price.

Moving forward, vivo ensures to keep introducing technologically advanced products and services in Pakistan to satisfy its users.

