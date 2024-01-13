Once Again! Fighting Disrupts Telecom Services Across Gaza

I don’t think there is anyone out there who doesn’t know about the Israel-Gaza conflict. An armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups has been taking place primarily in and around the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023. According to the latest reports, telecom services across Gaza have been disrupted once again. Recently, Gaza Strip telecom provider Paltel reported that fighting in the enclave had caused all communications services to be cut across the territory. This is not the first time, we have been sharing such news. Gaza has faced telecom service outages several times during this war. Paltel posted from its official X social media account, formerly Twitter:

“Dear people in our beloved homeland, we regret to announce a complete interruption of all services [cellular, landline and internet] with the Gaza Strip, due to the ongoing aggression.”

Israel-Gaza Conflict: Disruptions in Telecom Services Continue

Reports claim that the United Nations also expressed deep concern about new evacuation orders issued in southern Gaza by the Israeli military on Thursday. The Office of Humanitarian Affairs stated that the residents in a 4.6 square-kilometer area in Al Mawasi and different blocks near Salah Ad Deen Road had been already directed to move to Deir al Balah. It is the place where the Israel Defense Forces have been continuing to conduct airstrikes. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters:

“More than 18,000 people and nine shelters, accommodating an unknown number of internally displaced people, are expected to be affected by this latest round of orders,”

According to a journalist for Agence France-Presse, strikes and artillery shelling had affected areas between the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah. It is crowded with people who fled from the north. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 151 Palestinians had been killed and 248 more wounded in Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours. If we talk about the number of casualties since the conflict started, it is approximately 23,708 people — two-thirds of them are women and children.