Once Again, Jazz tops the PTA Complaint Charts

The telecom operator Jazz has the largest user base in Pakistan, specifically after its merger with Warid. However, with such a tremendous user base, more maintenance and customer is required. Contrarily, if you are not able to keep up with maintenance more complaints also arise. It is evident by the data released from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) which depicts that Jazz is leading the chart with the most number of complaints. According to PTA, Jazz topped the PTA complaint charts with a total of 6,407 complaints. It was followed by Telenor with a total of 5,149 complaints. Zong came at the third spot with a total of 2,701 complaints, while Ufone stayed the least complaint network with a total of 1,043 complaints.

Furthermore, according to the data, the national telecom operator received 15,863 complaints from users against different telecom operators, which include cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and other ISPs in November 2021. PTA claimed that it was able to fix 96 percent (15,270) of the complaints.

Cellular mobile subscribers form a major part of the entire telecom subscriber base. Thus, the maximum number of complaints were lodged against this segment. The total number of complaints lodged against Cellular Mobile Operators by November stood at 15,311. As mentioned above, Jazz is the largest cellular operator with a huge user base, consequently, the number of complaints lodged against it was higher.

In addition to that, PTA also received a total of 229 complaints against basic telephony, of which 218 were resolved in November 2021. Moreover, a total of 310 complaints were lodged against ISPs, where 300 were resolved. Also, it is pertinent to mention here that in October 2021, Jazz lead the chart with 6893 complaints, and Telenor took second place with 4,077 complaints.

