One can Find Images of Deceased Loved ones Using Google Maps Street View

Fizza Atique Last Updated: Jan 15, 2020
1 minute read
Google Maps is a blessing in disguise and as it keeps on launching new features, it has become everyone’s favourite. Navigating journey from one place to another is always fun however when we get some additional feature associated with it, the overall experience becomes fun. This time, Google Maps has come up with a marvellous feature which will be able to spot people on maps through Google Maps Street View. Even the search engine giant’s system will be so smart that it will be even able to spot the deceased people.

This feature was founded by  Leslie Barraza,  who share as 13-second video on Twitter to while using Google Maps Street View. She found out her late grandfather’s farm in Durango, Mexico.

In short, two of the sisters were exploring the streets around their grandfather’s home when they found an image where their deceased grandfather was sitting outside his home.

When the story of these two girls went viral on social media, many people also did the same thing and posted the images of their loved ones which they found via Google Maps.

Google also responded in the best way it could:

