One Million Points Record of the Arcade Game Donkey Kong

In July 1981, Nintendo released Arcade Game Donkey Kong to Japanese audiences, and soon it became a hit in the U.S., started a golden age of arcades for a decade. It also created a competitive scene, with gamers all competing for high scores and world records. The arcade game Donkey Kong turns 40 years old, this month. The main theme of the game is saving the “Damsel in Distress” aka Pauline from the clutches of the great gorilla Donkey Kong on the top of the tower while dodging barrels and fireballs.

Steve Wiebe One Million Points Record

The first Donkey Kong player to hit a million points was Steve Wiebe. Wiebe being a math teacher at Redmond High School in Washington and is known as Mr. Wiebe while the Donkey Kong fanatics recognize him as a legend. In early ’90s he first started to play the game when he was in college. Wiebe says it all started when his fraternity brother had his own Donkey Kong machine; who had bought it and kept the machine in his fraternity house. There he started beating his friend’s high-score records. And one day in 1991, the game stumped Steve Wiebe when he hit level 22.

Steve Wiebe recalling his days said that when he started the level 22 game of Donkey Kong for the first time he died within about seven or so seconds; stunned and surprised not knowing what was going on, blaming the machine for some kind of bug. That summer he took the game home with him but could not get past that level. At that time Wiebe was trying to fulfil a personal goal and score a million points as to that date nobody in his knowledge has achieved that record.

The Mystery

Wiebe sharing his story said that when he could not score a million, he inwardly had given up and accepted that his score will always be 960,000, and never reach a million, so he sold the machine. A couple of years after selling the arcade machine, Wiebe discovered the truth behind the level 22. Wiebe discovered mystery behind the mysterious screen at level 22. It was not a “bug,” as he originally thought, but a kill screen signifying that he had reached the end of the game.

Billy Mitchell One Million Points Record

Billy Mitchell a legendary arcade gamer and restaurateur had set it in 1982. Mitchell who had also been playing the game Donkey Kong for years confessed while talking in documentary of “King Kong” that this game added to my personality and ever since he benefits from it daily; the urge and the passion to never settle for anything short of his expectations in his wake of life, business, family; that’s what competitive gaming has done for him.

The Tye of One Million Points Record