One Network Launches M-Tag Mobile App to Facilitate Travelers

In order to make traveling easier on Motorways and in an effort to digitalize the overall system, One Network has come up with M-Tag Mobile App. One Network is an organization that deals with making motorways smarter through innovating technologies and smart communication by incorporating futuristic approaches. The company also deals with M-Tag services to facilitate commuters to seamlessly travel through toll plazas.

In an announcement from One Network it was revealed that through M-Tag App, users will be able to recharge their M-Tag account, check their toll history, share valuable feedback, and much more.

One Network M-Tag Mobile App Launched for both Android and iOS

Previously travelers had to stop at the M-tag booth in order to recharge or get any other information regarding the service. Even for balance inquiry, people had to stop at the booth since the LED screens installed are usually out of order and don’t tell the actual balance while passing.

This overall fatigue cost a lot of time and since people were not happy about it, One Network has come up with this great initiative that only requires a single tap from your comfort zone.

To enjoy this app, iOS users can download it through this link: https://apple.co/3byIb6c, whereas Android users need to follow https://bit.ly/3nLrHNX for downloading the app.

When you are done with downloading the app, you need to sign-up with a registered CNIC & Mobile number which is linked with an M-Tag account to use One Network App.

Upon signing in, you will be directed to the pool of services offered by the company

This is how you can check your recharge history

Right now the recharge option doesn’t let you pop up the account however according to the company it will also launch in a couple of weeks.

If you are facing any trouble signing up for the app? Call 1313.

