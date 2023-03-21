One Person Killed during Staged Exercise at Islamabad-based Telecom Firm

Advertisement

Recently, a tragic accident happened during a staged exercise at a telecom company based in Islamabad. The relevant authorities reported that one person was killed by a gunshot during a simulated terrorist attack at the headquarters of a foreign telecom company.

The company staged the exercise at its building in Sector G-9/4 on Sunday, according to the police. Furthermore, it added that the purpose of the simulation was to assess the preparedness and capabilities of the security staff in the event of a terrorist attack.

However, as per the investigators, the firm did not inform authorities about the drill. During the exercise, a security guard opened fire with his “222 pistols,” fatally injuring Mudassir, an office youngster. The 33-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mohammad Rafiq (father of the deceased) was reluctant to discuss the death of his son during the exercise. A senior police officer informed that a murder case had been opened in response to a complaint filed by the deceased’s father, who specifically requested that all staff members present at the scene be questioned.

The Karachi Company police station lodged a case against the security guard under Section 302 of the Pakistan Criminal Code. DSP Malik Bashir, an officer of the Margalla Circle Sub-Divisional Police, stated that he was unaware of any such request from the multinational corporation prior to the simulated drill. He stated that prior notification was required for such simulated exercises.

The Karachi Company police station SHO, Sub-Inspector Aamir Abbas, stated that the retired commando security guard responsible for the murder was arrested by the police. SI Abbas also said that the suspect was detained for three days after a magistrate accepted his physical remand. In addition to that, he stated that the police had not been told about the drill.

The telecom company’s spokesperson could not be reached for comment, but a corporate representative described the event as tragic.

