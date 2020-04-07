OnePlus 8 Pro Can Charge 50 Percent in 30 Minutes

The OnePlus 8 Pro will equipped with fast wireless charging by 30W, OnePlus announced days ahead of official launch. OnePlus also announced a dedicated Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger which will be needed to fully realize the potential of its latest wireless charging technology with high speeds.

The OnePlus wireless charging device will run at its highest speed at 30W, far faster than the normal wireless charging available for Samsung phones or iPhones. Other Chinese producers also make fast wireless chargers. Xiaomi launched a wireless charging stand with 30W. Oppo which has a partnership with OnePlus will announce a 40W wireless phone charging respectively.

OnePlus wasn’t ready last week to announce the price of the device, but it’s fair to say it will cost more than normal. The material costs are definitely higher than we would expect for most conventional Qi chargers, said official.

Cranking the wattage up to 30 definitely solves this problem but it generates a new one that is very obvious: heat.

There are 2 ways to solve the heat problem. The first is the most obvious: a fan itself on the wireless transmitter. It’s not the first time a wireless charger has a fan, but a lot of work should be done on this one. Lau says it can get as high as 30db which is still fairly quiet but could get distracting at your nightstand. A night mode option will be available on the phone which will hold the fan off at night and also minimize charging speed.