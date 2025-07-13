Zong has introduced an innovative service called “Doosra Number” to help its customers manage their personal and professional lives more easily. With this new offer, there is no need to carry two phones or a dual-SIM handset. Now, Zong users can have two active numbers on a single SIM card.

The Doosra Number service allows you to separate personal and work calls. You can keep your personal number always active and switch off your business number after working hours to enjoy uninterrupted time with family.

One SIM, Two Numbers: Zong Unveils “Doosra Number” to Keep Work and Personal Life Separate

This feature is not only about convenience, but also privacy. If you want to share your number with someone temporarily, you can share your second number instead of your primary one. This way, you can stop receiving calls from them later if needed.

Another benefit is that if someone is avoiding your calls, you can try reaching them with your second number. Also, you can maintain a block list on your second number to avoid unwanted calls.

Zong’s Doosra Number gives you the freedom to share a special number with acquaintances while staying connected with close friends and family on your main number. There’s no need to switch SIMs or lose important messages.

How to Activate Doosra Number:

Send SUB to 4600 from your Zong number.

Or simply dial 4600.

Once you subscribe, the system will automatically assign a random number from its inventory. You’ll get a confirmation SMS too.

How to Deactivate Doosra Number:

Send Unsub to 600 .

Or call 4600.

Charges for Prepaid Users:

Calls from the primary number are charged as per your package.

Calls from the second number cost Rs. 1.60 + tax per minute.

Daily subscription is Rs. 1.00 + tax.

IVR (4600) costs Rs. 0.20 + tax per minute.

Charges for Postpaid Users:

Primary calls as per your plan.

The second number calls at Rs. 1.60 + tax per minute.

Monthly subscription Rs. 30 + tax.

IVR charges Rs. 0.20 + tax per minute.

