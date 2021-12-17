One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experience Centered Around You New software update offers more customization, updated privacy settings, and more

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently announced the official launch of One UI 4, which will roll out first on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra starting today. With new customization options, privacy features, and access to Samsung’s ever-expanding ecosystem, One UI 4 delivers an elevated mobile experience that puts you in control.

Your Galaxy, Your Way

One UI 4 enables you to create a customized mobile experience to meet your unique needs and express your individuality. With a whole host of new Color Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button, and background. And with reimagined widgets that offer even deeper customization, it’s never been easier to put your own personal stamp on your smartphone experience. You can even more effortlessly express yourself with a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs, and stickers available directly from your keyboard.

Protect What Matters Most

There’s no privacy without strong security. That’s why, with One UI 4, Samsung is bringing the latest privacy and security features, so you can choose exactly what you want to share or keep private. From alerting you to when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone to a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place, with One UI 4, monitoring and controlling your privacy settings is simple.

Connecting You to an Extended Ecosystem

One UI 4 helps you to get the most out of Samsung’s incredible extended ecosystem of devices and third-party apps, unlocking a more powerful mobile experience. Samsung’s partnerships with other industry leaders, like Google, ensure a seamless experience when using your favorite third-party apps and services. This means you can enjoy apps like Google Duo, which provides high-quality video calls with friends and family. And whether you’re using a Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Watch, or Galaxy Tab, you’ll get the uniformed look and feel across your devices, and will be able to seamlessly sync them.