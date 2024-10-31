One UI 7 Update Will Bring Bolstered Parental Controls, New Lock Screen, AI Features, and More

Samsung has hit a bit of a delay with its highly anticipated Android 15-based One UI 7 update, which means Galaxy users will have to wait until early 2025 for the official release. This update will likely coincide with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, giving Samsung users something to look forward to as the company gears up for a major refresh in both hardware and software.

Although the stable release is several months away, a One UI 7 beta version is going to be available to developers before the end of this year. This early beta will provide a sneak peek into the upcoming features, allowing developers to test the waters and prepare their apps for the official rollout. Samsung enthusiasts are eager to see what the new update will bring, and recent leaks have provided a preview of some of its most notable changes.

Leaked Preview of One UI 7 Design Elements

Recently, Android Headlines obtained what appears to be leaked marketing material for One UI 7. The source of this material wasn’t disclosed, but the images look authentic and offer valuable insights into what Samsung has in store for users. The leaked images confirm several anticipated features, including icon theming and a redesigned look for Samsung’s default icons. Key app icons, such as those for Phone, Camera, Contacts, and Settings, will have a fresh look, giving users a cleaner and more customizable interface.

Another exciting update is the separation of the Quick Settings and Notification Drawer panels. The notifications now have a pill-shaped design, which has been available in earlier Android 15 previews as well. The lock screen has also received a makeover, with a more intuitive layout featuring two customizable shortcuts positioned on the bottom left and right corners. Additionally, there is a Dynamic Island-like chip in the centre of the lock screen, which displays controls for live activities such as music playback, timers, and voice recording. This feature aims to enhance functionality and make information easily accessible at a glance.

Photography fans will love the new AI-powered enhancements that One UI 7 is bringing. Samsung is reportedly introducing options to “restyle your portraits” with a range of artistic effects, such as Comic, 3D Cartoon, and Watercolour. This feature functions similarly to Sketch to Image, but instead of sketching, users can apply these effects directly to portraits. The app will allow users to transform their photos with creative effects, making it easier to add a unique touch to each image. In addition, Sketch to Image itself will come with new artistic styles, giving users even more tools to express their creativity through photography.

Enhanced Parental Controls

Samsung has long offered parental controls, but One UI 7 will expand these features significantly. According to the leaks, the parental control settings will now include permissions for app downloads and purchases, helping parents manage their child’s online activity more effectively. There will also be an option to block specific websites while allowing access to whitelisted ones, ensuring children only view age-appropriate content. An additional highly requested feature is location tracking. Previously, parents had to rely on Google Family Link to track a child’s location in real-time, but One UI 7 will reportedly bring this feature directly to Samsung’s built-in parental controls, simplifying the setup for parents.

What’s Next for One UI 7?

One UI 7 promises to be a substantial update for Samsung users, with a mix of visual improvements, user-friendly features, and expanded parental controls. While it’s disappointing that the stable release will take a few more months, the beta version will allow developers and early adopters to start exploring these new features.

In the meantime, Galaxy fans can look forward to seeing the official release of One UI 7 alongside the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025. Samsung’s continuous focus on customization, user safety, and innovation shows that they are committed to offering a top-tier user experience, making the wait worthwhile for the Samsung community.

