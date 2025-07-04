One UI 8 Quietly Adds Audio Eraser to These Apps — Here’s the Full List!

Samsung is taking background noise cancellation to the next level. With the upcoming One UI 8.0 update, the Audio Eraser feature is getting faster and expanding beyond the Gallery app. Previously, Audio Eraser was limited to the Gallery in One UI 7.0, where it could detect up to six types of audio in videos and let users adjust their volume manually. However, the process involved tapping a Galaxy AI button and entering a separate editing screen, making it a bit slow and clunky.

Now, One UI 8.0 changes that. Samsung has not only improved the speed of Audio Eraser but also integrated it into more stock apps, including Samsung Notes and Voice Recorder. When you record audio in either app, a Galaxy AI button appears below the clip. Just tap it, and the app will instantly remove background noise.

This enhancement means users can now clean up voice memos or lecture recordings with a single tap, making note-taking and audio capture much clearer.

In the Gallery app, things are now more seamless too. Instead of opening a dedicated screen, users can just tap the Audio Eraser icon in the corner while playing a video. The noise reduction happens instantly.

This improved version of Audio Eraser has appeared in the latest internal beta build of One UI 8.0 for the Galaxy S25 series. It’s not yet part of the public beta, but sources suggest it will be included in the next public beta release for supported Galaxy devices.

As Samsung continues to integrate Galaxy AI deeper into everyday apps, features like Audio Eraser are becoming more practical and accessible.

