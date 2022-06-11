OnePlus 10: Everything you need to know about design and specs

The perplexing saga of a standard OnePlus 10 model has just taken an interesting turn. OnSitego has shared renders of the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 10, which are allegedly based on a device prototype seen by reliable leaker Yogesh Brar.

The striking design and specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro earned it one of our coveted Best of CES Awards earlier this year, as well as a Recommended badge in our 4-star OnePlus 10 Pro review – can the vanilla model do the same?

According to these renders, OnePlus took the camera island from the 10 Pro and stretched it all the way to the other edge. The shiny camera bump sports three lenses, an LED flash ring, and the Hasselblad logo on the side. The rest of the back panel appears to be finished in the same sandstone black as the Pro.

So far, we only have one reliable source for 10 (or 10T, if that’s its name) specs: a report from a leaker in collaboration with leaker OnLeaks.

The first important detail is that even OnePlus is unsure about the phone’s processor. The company is currently testing two variants of the phone: one with MediaTek’s current flagship chip, the Dimensity 9000, and the other with Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The chip will be paired with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options, as is customary for OnePlus. According to this report, the standard 10 model supports 150W charging, while the Pro model supports 80W. (and just 65W in the U.S.).