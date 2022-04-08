OnePlus 10 might come with Dimensity 9000 chip

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s next flagship phone, and it about to launch soon. According to a tipster, the OnePlus 10 is in the works and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Surprisingly, it appears that only the 10 Pro will be released this year, with no basic OnePlus 10 or the anticipated 10R model. The phone’s remarkable style and specs earned it one of the prestigious Best of CES Awards earlier this year, as well as a Recommended badge in 4-star OnePlus 10 Pro review after an early tease.

The phone is being “prepared for a limited distribution,” according to reports. OnePlus is also working on an Ultra model, according to the source, which might be “seen in the wild shortly.”

Because the OnePlus 10 is a “limited release,” getting one may be difficult. It will be a watered-down version of the OnePlus 10 Pro, probably with inferior cameras setup, as the name implies. Previous rumours suggested that the OnePlus 10R would be powered by a high-end MediaTek processor. Later sources debunked that theory, claiming that a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 would take its place. It makes sense because deploying the objectively superior Dimensity 9000 on the OnePlus 10R would enrage supporters of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.