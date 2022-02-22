Oneplus 10 Pro almost bends in half in a durability test

The OnePlus 10 Pro was introduced in January for the Chinese market, and it received a new Panda White edition earlier today. The phone has yet to be released outside China, though it is expected to release soon.

Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything, a popular YouTuber, put the device through its paces in his durability test. What a surprise! During the bend test, the 10 Pro almost folded in half.

The phone’s glass back splits as soon as Nelson presses it in to test its structural stability, making a horrific sound you don’t want your phone to make. Multiple cracks emerge on the phone’s glass back, and the aluminium frame appears to be opening up on the sides. However, the phone is still working at this time.

While the specific reason why Nelson’s OnePlus 10 Pro shattered when he applied force is unknown, it’s worth noting that he went out of his way to test the phone’s structural boundaries.

However, Nelson’s test shows that the phone might be harmed if bent too much, which is something to bear in mind if you want to buy one for yourself. OnePlus has yet to comment on the video or whether it plans to make any adjustments to the Pro version to make it more robust.

That hasn’t occurred very frequently in recent years, and while this is an extreme test, we wouldn’t want you to buy the premium masterpiece of Oneplus and then forget it in your back pocket.