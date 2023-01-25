OnePlus 10R, 10 Pro, 10T Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

OnePlus 10R Tax Payable:

PKR 56020 (On Passport)

PKR 67210 (On ID Card)

OnePlus 10 Pro Tax Payable:

PKR 34340 (On Passport)

PKR 38841 (On ID Card)

OnePlus 10T Tax Payable:

PKR 52700 (On Passport)

PKR 63470 (On ID Card)

The above listed is the import duty for the new OnePlus 10 series on both an ID card and passport.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

OnePlus 10 series is an exquisite range of smartphones with super specifications. It is the latest series from the OnePlus with all the modern features and Oxygen OS. OnePlus 10 series customs duty or mobile tax is mentioned above to let you know the precise cost which will be incurred upon you importing any smartphone of this series to Pakistan.

Point to remember:

One thing you must remember is that the deadline for the payment of tax is 60 days, and afterward your phone would be blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.