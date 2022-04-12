OnePlus 10R Confirmed to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC

OnePlus is having an event on April 28 to launch a number of devices including the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord Buds. Along with these devices, the company is also planning to introduce the OnePlus 10R as well. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, before the launch, the CEO of OnePlus India, Navnit Nakra revealed that the OnePlus 10R will launch with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

OnePlus 10R Officially Confirmed to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC

If we talk about the previous reports, the OnePlus 10R will have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the device will come with centred punch-hole housing the selfie camera.

Additionally, there will be two RAM options – 8GB and 12GB which will be coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. As far as the camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10R will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support. The other two cameras will be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

Furthermore, the phone will come with two battery configurations. The first model will have a 4500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. On the other hand, the second variant will come with a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone will run Android 12 based on OxygenOS 12.

The company has yet to confirm the official launch date of the phone. But we are expecting to get this phone by the end of this month. So stay tuned for more updates.

