OnePlus 10R is one of the upcoming devices from the company to launch soon. OnePlus hasn’t divulged anything about the 10R yet. However, its full specs have leaked online, suggesting it won’t be an entirely new smartphone.

OnePlus 10R Full Specs Leaked Online

According to the latest leaks, the upcoming phone will come with the Dimensity 8100 SoC and run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. The smartphone will come with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Additionally, the phone will pack a 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ E4 AMOLED screen with HDR10+ certification and have a punch hole in the centre for the 16MP selfie camera. Moreover, the primary camera on the rear will use a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and have OIS. It will be joined by 8MP ultrawide (IMX355) and 2MP macro units.

The 10R will have Gorilla Glass on the front and back, an NFC chip onboard, and support Hi-Res Audio. It will also have Dolby Atmos support and feature stereo speakers.

Furthermore, the phone will have two variants – one with a 4,500 mAh battery and 150W charging, and the other with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W charging. Most of its specs are similar to the Realme GT Neo3.

We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned.

