OnePlus 10T Leaks In All Its Glory

Oneplus is all set to launch its new highly anticipated handset, the OnePlus 10T. The upcoming handset is expected to be the most powerful smartphone by the company to date. Recently, OnePlus 10T Renders surfaced online, revealing all the handset’s key specs.

It seems that OnePlus is now wrapping up to launch its highly anticipated handset. We have been getting information about the upcoming smartphone since last week. There was any ambiguity about the OnePlus 10T that no longer exists now. Recently, the phone got leaked in all its glory, thanks to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer and folks over at SmartPrix. In addition to all this, we got our hands on renders of the phone provided by OnLeaks.

These OnePlus 10T Renders are based on a production unit of the phone. The renders have unveiled some key features of the handset. Let’s have a look at that:

We can clearly see that the company has eliminated the alert slider from its upcoming handset. In addition, the OnePlus has also played around with the rear camera placement. The flash of the smartphone now sits at the top as compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has it at the bottom. Furthermore, the camera bump of the handset also does not merge with the frame as it does on the 10 Pro.