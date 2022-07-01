OnePlus 10T Leaks In All Its Glory
Oneplus is all set to launch its new highly anticipated handset, the OnePlus 10T. The upcoming handset is expected to be the most powerful smartphone by the company to date. Recently, OnePlus 10T Renders surfaced online, revealing all the handset’s key specs.
OnePlus 10T Specs, Design & Price
It seems that OnePlus is now wrapping up to launch its highly anticipated handset. We have been getting information about the upcoming smartphone since last week. There was any ambiguity about the OnePlus 10T that no longer exists now. Recently, the phone got leaked in all its glory, thanks to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer and folks over at SmartPrix. In addition to all this, we got our hands on renders of the phone provided by OnLeaks.
These OnePlus 10T Renders are based on a production unit of the phone. The renders have unveiled some key features of the handset. Let’s have a look at that:
We can clearly see that the company has eliminated the alert slider from its upcoming handset. In addition, the OnePlus has also played around with the rear camera placement. The flash of the smartphone now sits at the top as compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has it at the bottom. Furthermore, the camera bump of the handset also does not merge with the frame as it does on the 10 Pro.
10T will come with a very subtle design. According to the sources, the company has chosen a plastic frame with a glass back for that handset. Moreover, the phone is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. So, it seems quite obvious that the upcoming handset will be the most powerful phone by the company to date. The smartphone will boast a triple camera setup. It reportedly consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. In addition to that, the handset will come with a 32MP selfie shooter to take care of selfies.
OnePlus New Phone is expected to pack a 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. So, in this department, the handset will have good battery life. The renders of the phone have shown two shades — green and black. However, these might not be the final color options. There had been no further words regarding the OnePlus 10T Price. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates. We will surely share it with you guys whenever we’ll get our hands on more info regarding the upcoming handset.