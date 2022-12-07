OnePlus is to launch its upcoming flagship device in the first quarter of the new year. Now a few weeks before the launch, the OnePlus 11 renders leaked online. The new official renders are in line with previously surfaced unofficial renders. OnePlus 11 will come with a large circular camera island with three camera modules, a curved back and the return of the alert slider.

OnePlus 11 Official Renders Reveal A Larger Circular Camera Island

According to the leaks, the OnePlus 11 will be available in Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald colours. The preliminary spec sheet includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. Also, the phone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB RAM.

If we talk about its cameras, the phone will have a 50MP Sony IMX890 main shooter alongside a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide sensor and a 32MP IMX709 telephoto module with 2x optical zoom. OnePlus 11 will reportedly feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Some other reports have also revealed that OnePlus will not launch a Pro model this time around as it’s simplifying its naming strategy going forward. Spec-wise the phone is a high-end device. Obviously. the price of the phone will also be high. If the phone is on your wishlist, you need to save a lot of money to buy this. Anyhow, we will update you about the upcoming device as soon as we will get more information about it.

