OnePlus 11 Color Variants Leaked

OnePlus 10T arrived in August and from that day, we have started waiting for the next OnePlus Flagship. With every new device, we get to hear rumors and leaks. Currently, from the information received, we know that the OnePlus 11 will include Qualcomm’s upcoming high-end SoC named Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Now we have come to know about the OnePlus 11 color variants.

It is revealed that the upcoming flagship from OnePlus is going to come in Matte Black and Glossy Green colors. This information regarding the color is done by German Publication AllAboutSamsung. The journalist from the publication named Jambor mentioned no sources from where he got to know about this. However, he revealed that the OnePlus 11 will come with a ceramic body and will have 4.0 UFS storage. It is much faster than UFS 3.1 and comes with better power efficiency.

All you need to know about OnePlus 11 Color Variants

As far as color options are concerned, we can foresee that the Matte Balck option will look somewhat similar to the OnePlus 10T which itself is somewhat texture-like. It’s good that OnePlus is going to continue the trend of its predecessor including color and fingerprint-repellent qualities.

While these color variants are quite cool, but OnePlus should also fix the existing issue including the botched placement of the fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 10T. Moreover, the company has also shared its plans to bring an alert slider with the OnePlus 11, which was previously seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro but didn’t show up in the 10T.

The company has not announced the launch date of the OnePlus 11 but it is expected to release earlier this year if this device follows a similar launch schedule as the OnePlus 10 Pro.