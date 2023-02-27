OnePlus 11 Concept Phone Wraps Off With Active Cryoflux

Advertisement

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus has recently unveiled its highly anticipated OnePlus 11 Concept phone. There had been a lot of rumors swirling regarding this handset for many weeks. Even though, the company had been also teasing the smartphone for the past few weeks. The fact is that this smartphone is not meant to hit production. It is only designed to showcase the company’s new Active CryoFlux cooling solution. Have you ever heard of this term? No! Don’t worry. Let’s dig into it.

Oneplus 11 Concept Phone Showcases Active Cryoflux Cooling Tech

It is quite obvious that Active CryoFlux is a fancy term. It is essentially a closed-loop liquid cooling system that is found on a desktop/PC. However, in this case, miniaturized greatly for a smartphone.

Let me tell you that the heart of the system is actually a ceramic piezoelectric micro pump. It has the capability to circulate fluid through a series of tubes between an upper and lower diaphragm. The micropump usually takes up less than 0.2cm² of space on the gadget. The pump circulates the fluid, which further moves around the tubing that works as a heat sink and radiator. It absorbs heat from the SoC and releases it slowly over the course of its run back to the pump.

OnePlus claims that the new cooling technology, Active Cryoflux will reduce temperatures up to 2.1°C. It is quite good for another 3-4FPS in a game. During charging, the temperatures can be reduced by 1.6°C, taking off 30-45 seconds from the charging time.

The remaining features are quite cosmetic. OnePlus has used curved, transparent glass for the back cover, which is claimed to be a unibody. However, there clearly is a frame along the sides of the concept phone. The back cover clearly shows off the tubing underneath, which has been partially illuminated. The area around the camera of the smartphone has also been illuminated and the camera has a new Guilloche etching pattern as well.