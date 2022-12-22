OnePlus 11 Makes Record-Breaking Strides At AnTuTu

We have been getting information and leaks regarding the highly anticipated OnePlus 11 for many days. Recently, another leaked benchmark revealed the performance chops of the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 Surfaced on AnTuTu

The upcoming OnePlus 11 is codenamed PHB110. According to the latest reports, the handset has hit some 1,341,080 points in the well-known AnTuTu benchmark test. No doubt, it is a relatively respectable and potentially record-breaking result that can put the upcoming highly anticipated handset at the top of AnTuTu’s performance chart. So are you guys excited to meet the AnTuTu King?

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a 3.19GHz base clock However, let me tell you that it is slightly slower than the overclocked variant that can find its way inside the Galaxy S23 series. In addition to that, a decent amount of 16GB RAM and 512GB of super-fast UFS 4.0 onboard storage will make its way to the handset as well.

At the front, the handset will boast a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED 1440p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging will keep its lights on. Now, if we talk about the cameras, there will be three at the rear:

a main 50MP camera powered by the Sony IMX890 sensor

a 48MP ultra wide-angle

a 32MP telephoto camera

A hole-punch selfie snapper at the top left of the display will be also making an appearance. Reports claim that Hasselblad will once again have a role in the development of the camera system. No doubt, it will be delivering some of its classic film magic to image processing color science. Yesterday, I shared with you guys that the OnePlus 11 will make an official appearance on February 7, 2023. The price tag is still a mystery, however, if we could speculate, I would say anything in the $899-$949 space seems fair game. Let’s see what the company offers to its flagship. Stay tuned!

Advertisement

Also Check: Lionel Messi’s World Cup winning Photo Becomes the Most Liked Social Media Post – PhoneWorld