OnePlus 11 Makes Record-Breaking Strides At AnTuTu
- a main 50MP camera powered by the Sony IMX890 sensor
- a 48MP ultra wide-angle
- a 32MP telephoto camera
A hole-punch selfie snapper at the top left of the display will be also making an appearance. Reports claim that Hasselblad will once again have a role in the development of the camera system. No doubt, it will be delivering some of its classic film magic to image processing color science. Yesterday, I shared with you guys that the OnePlus 11 will make an official appearance on February 7, 2023. The price tag is still a mystery, however, if we could speculate, I would say anything in the $899-$949 space seems fair game. Let’s see what the company offers to its flagship. Stay tuned!
