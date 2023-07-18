OnePlus 12 Is Expected To Launch Globally In Feb 2024
The highly anticipated OnePlus 12 is the company’s next numbered flagship phone. It has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Many details and leaks regarding this upcoming Oneplus Phone have surfaced online. So, we have a picture in our minds to some extent that how will this upcoming OnePlus flagship look like. Recently, we have come to know that the handset is expected to arrive like clockwork. OnePlus 12 Launch is expected in global markets a full two months after its purported China launch.
OnePlus 12 to launch internationally in February 2024
If these rumors came out to be true, then it means that the upcoming handset will make its way to the global market at the same timeline as its predecessors. Just for your information, the global launch of the OnePlus 11 took place in early February this year. So, OnePlus 12 is tipped to launch in early Feb next year. However, reports claim that OnePlus 12 will launch in China in December. It will be quite a while before people in the US and other countries of the world can get their hands on the new OnePlus flagship phone.
Oneplus is also wrapping up to launch its first foldable phone on August 26 which has been leaked extensively. So, let’s wait and watch as OnePlus has some really amazing handsets in the works.