OnePlus 12 Is Expected To Launch Globally In Feb 2024

If these rumors came out to be true, then it means that the upcoming handset will make its way to the global market at the same timeline as its predecessors. Just for your information, the global launch of the OnePlus 11 took place in early February this year. So, OnePlus 12 is tipped to launch in early Feb next year. However, reports claim that OnePlus 12 will launch in China in December. It will be quite a while before people in the US and other countries of the world can get their hands on the new OnePlus flagship phone.