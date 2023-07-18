OnePlus 12 Is Expected To Launch Globally In Feb 2024

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jul 18, 2023
OnePlus 12 Launch

The highly anticipated OnePlus 12 is the company’s next numbered flagship phone. It has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Many details and leaks regarding this upcoming Oneplus Phone have surfaced online. So, we have a picture in our minds to some extent that how will this upcoming OnePlus flagship look like. Recently, we have come to know that the handset is expected to arrive like clockwork. OnePlus 12 Launch is expected in global markets a full two months after its purported China launch.

OnePlus 12 to launch internationally in February 2024

If these rumors came out to be true, then it means that the upcoming handset will make its way to the global market at the same timeline as its predecessors. Just for your information, the global launch of the OnePlus 11 took place in early February this year. So, OnePlus 12 is tipped to launch in early Feb next year. However, reports claim that OnePlus 12 will launch in China in December. It will be quite a while before people in the US and other countries of the world can get their hands on the new OnePlus flagship phone.

If we talk about its rumored specs, you will see a 64MP periscope shooter on the OnePlus 12 in addition to two 50MP shooters, one of which is an ultrawide lens. The point worth mentioning here is that this arrangement is no doubt a big step up from the regular telephoto cameras we’ve seen on previous OnePlus flagships. The highly anticipated OnePlus 12 will be equipped with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Some leaks claim that the display, battery, and charging specs of the upcoming phone will remain unchanged. It means you’ll still see a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and 100W wired charging, possibly limited to 80W in the US.

Oneplus is also wrapping up to launch its first foldable phone on August 26 which has been leaked extensively. So, let’s wait and watch as OnePlus has some really amazing handsets in the works.

Also Read: Xiaomi 14 Is Tipped to Boast A Larger Sensor In Main Camera – PhoneWorld

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jul 18, 2023
M360 GSMA Sep 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>