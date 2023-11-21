OnePlus 12 – Launch Date, Specs & Expected Price in Pakistan

The Chinese premium smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is preparing for a mega event on December 4. The event is going to take place in Shenzhen, China. The company is going to celebrate its 10th anniversary at the event. The CEO and founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, will unveil the much-awaited flagship phone, the OnePlus 12, at the event.

Expected Specifications of the OnePlus 12:

The flagship OnePlus 12 has been subjected to numerous leaks in recent times. Some of the specifications of the phone have been given below:

Display:

As per the leaks, the smartphone features a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED panel designed by BOE. The display has a resolution of 1,440 x 3,168 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits, which is staggering.

Camera:

The OnePlus 12 is expected to feature an improved camera configuration. featuring Sony’s latest 48MP dual-layer stacked Lytia 808 primary sensor and a 1/2.0” 64MP OV64B sensor equipped with a telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. In addition, the third camera module is anticipated to feature a 48MP ultrawide lens.

Performance:

The OnePlus 12 is probably going to feature the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It was revealed through the Antutu listing. Furthermore, its battery will support 100W wired charging along with wireless charging. If we talk about the operating system, the phone will feature ColorOS 14 on top of Android 14 for Chinese users; however, the rest of the users will get OxygenOS 14.

Expected Price in Pakistan:

The expected price of the OnePlus 12 will be around PKR 320,000 (PTA-approved), and the kit phone when it arrives can cost you around PKR 200,000.

Generally, OnePlus rolls out its flagships in the international market a month after being launched in China, so we expect to see an international launch in January 2023; however, there is no official date released by the company.

