OnePlus 12 Leaked CAD-Based Renders Boast Periscope Zoom Camera

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated Oneplus 12 soon. The handset has been in the pipeline of rumors for many weeks. The upcoming flagship OnePlus phone has been leaked again in some CAD-based renders. The point worth mentioning here is that it will be the first-ever Oneplus smartphone to feature a periscope zoom camera. However, it is not surprising as it has been rumored a few times before.

OnePlus 12 CAD-Based Renders Surfaced Online

Let me tell you that the camera module design of the upcoming smartphone is quite similar to the OnePlus 11’s. However, the makers have done alterations required due to the presence of the periscope. The main and ultrawide sensors of the upcoming OnePlus phone are on the top ‘row’ on the island. They are actually next to each other with the periscope occupying the bottom ‘row’ all by itself. The most notable thing is the Hasselblad collaboration which is still going strong and the logo is in between these ‘rows’. Let’s have a look:

It is quite clear from the renders that the screen of the smartphone is slightly curved. Moreover, it has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie snapper. No doubt, it is a considerable change for OnePlus, as even the Oneplus 11 has it on the left side. The display of the upcoming variant is tipped to measure 6.7″ together with a 120 Hz QHD+ OLED.

The OnePlus 12 will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is expected to launch in October. According to recent reports, the handset will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W or 150W fast wired charging support to keep the lights on. Some rumors have been swirling that the smartphone will have the main and ultrawide cameras both of 50 MP resolution. On the other hand, the periscope zoom camera is tipped to opt for a 64 MP OmniVision sensor while selfies will be taken care of by a 32 MP shooter.

There had been no official words regarding the handset yet. So, stay tuned for more updates.

